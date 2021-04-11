Family Legacy Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

