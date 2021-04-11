Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $152.33 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

