Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1,226.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.54 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

