Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.