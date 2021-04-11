Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,433 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.