Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,276 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 663,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

