Feellike (FLL) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,303.67 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00296143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.88 or 0.00733057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,761.47 or 0.99591809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00018641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00792501 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com.

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

