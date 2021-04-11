Financial Analysis: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Glucose Health alerts:

15.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Mannatech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 163.75 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Mannatech $157.73 million 0.27 $3.29 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% Mannatech 5.04% 28.69% 11.99%

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glucose Health and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mannatech beats Glucose Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.