Financial Contrast: Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) versus AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Universal and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Risk & Volatility

Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Focus Universal and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A AMETEK 0 2 7 0 2.78

AMETEK has a consensus target price of $115.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.19%. Given AMETEK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMETEK is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Universal and AMETEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Universal $1.46 million 140.27 -$3.18 million N/A N/A AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.87 $861.30 million $4.19 31.33

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Summary

AMETEK beats Focus Universal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Universal Company Profile

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for healthcare facilities and educational institutions. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

