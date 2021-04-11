Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

FINGF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820. Finning International has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

