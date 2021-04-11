First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,979 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.34 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

