First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,074 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $195.43 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

