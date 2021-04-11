First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,544 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 170,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,648,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

