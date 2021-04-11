Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

TSE:FCU opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.69. The company has a market cap of C$381.29 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.74 and a quick ratio of 36.62.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

