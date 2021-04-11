Flux Market Capitalization Tops $36.85 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Flux has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.00389991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00207981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006040 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 147,100,826 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official website is datamine.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

