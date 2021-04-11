FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $33,000 in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $13,738,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,556,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $989.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $200.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.39 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

QEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.