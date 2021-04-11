FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

