FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,010 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

NYSE DVN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

