Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Dawson James raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

