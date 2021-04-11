Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3,834.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,564 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up about 1.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,828 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,639,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 255,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 238,017 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.04 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

