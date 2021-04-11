Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 53,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $120.90 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

