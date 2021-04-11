Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,805 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

