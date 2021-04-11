Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,111 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $214.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

