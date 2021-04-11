Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE FC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $413.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

