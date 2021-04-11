Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 239.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

