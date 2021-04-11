FUD.finance Market Capitalization Hits $621,215.37 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $26.30 or 0.00043979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $621,215.37 and $106.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

