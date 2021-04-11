Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 32,310 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.