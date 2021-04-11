Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $261.85 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average of $241.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

