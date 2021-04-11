Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.