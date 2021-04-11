Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 460 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

