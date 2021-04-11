Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

