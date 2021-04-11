Fundamental Research Raises Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Price Target to C$2.04

Graphite One (CVE:GPH) had its target price upped by Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$2.04 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GPH opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. Graphite One has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.58 million and a PE ratio of -24.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

