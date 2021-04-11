G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.