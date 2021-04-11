Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.80

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.80 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.97 ($0.94), with a volume of 134887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

