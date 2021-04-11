General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,331 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

