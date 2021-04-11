General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 3,895,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

