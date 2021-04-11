Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.30. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 831,079 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Generex Biotechnology alerts:

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Generex Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 1,712.86% and a negative net margin of 1,722.93%.

About Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.