GenesisX Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,533.15 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $20,533.15 and approximately $209.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 55.8% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,353,449 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.