Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Genfit stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

