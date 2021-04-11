Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

