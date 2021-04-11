Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $116.89 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

