Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.81.

GEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.88 and a 12-month high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.73%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

