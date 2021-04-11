Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of GIL opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

