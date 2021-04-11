Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American National Bank owned approximately 7.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 97,063 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

