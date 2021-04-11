Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.43

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 13098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.