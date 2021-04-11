Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.78 ($27.98).

GYC stock opened at €22.18 ($26.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.67. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

