Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.29. 50,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.81. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.73 by ($13.92). The firm had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,348 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,854,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

