GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

