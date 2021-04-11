Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $170.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,358 shares of company stock worth $171,355,042 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 695,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,047. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

