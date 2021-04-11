Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 16,776 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of JBLU opened at $21.06 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

